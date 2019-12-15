Picture of the Day: A surprisingly good skiplane

Harry Fenton submitted the following photo and note: “Harry Fenton’s 1968 Cessna 150H with a rare set of Fluidyne nose and main skis mounted. The 150 is a decent skiplane if the temperature and snow conditions are right. Ambient temperatures from 0°F to 20°F are best, with 4″-6″ of firm snow. If the snow is wet or too deep and powdery, then the takeoff performance degrades and longer runs are required. Frozen lakes with very long takeoff runs are the best, but this plane has been operated out of 2,500′ airstrips. With the O-200 engine, the skiplane 150 performs, well, like a 150 and is not overpowered for skiplane operations. In 6″ of wet snow, it has used every single inch of the 3,200′ runway on which it is based, so not a skiplane recommended for beginners. But, overall it is a surprisingly good skiplane and gets a lot of attention any time that it is out on the snow.”

