Add Bluetooth to any headset with the FARO Stealth Audio Link

New from Sporty’s is the FARO Stealth Audio Link, which adds Bluetooth to any aviation headset, even if it’s a basic model from 20 years ago, according to company officials.

Designed for getting audio alerts from apps, listening to music on long cross-country flights, or picking up clearances at non-towered airports, the Stealth Audio Link is compatible with any headset with standard PJ plugs.

“The most sought-after feature in the headset market is Bluetooth, and the new FARO Stealth Audio Link provides an economical option for pilots to add this feature,” said Sporty’s Vice President John Zimmerman. “It’s also completely portable so it’s easy to move between airplanes or headsets.”

The Stealth Audio Link allows pilots to prioritize input audio with a three-position switch. The top selection gives the aircraft priority, so anytime the intercom is active the music or input audio will be muted. The middle selection gives the music or input audio priority, so both the intercom and music will be heard at the same time. The bottom selection mutes the music or input audio so pilots can focus on ATC transmissions.

The Stealth Audio Link features independently-controlled volume levels for both the left and right ear with thumb wheel adjustments. The control box also has a stereo/mono switch, so it is adaptable to most aircraft intercom systems. It works with any standard twin PJ plug aviation headset, and can be powered by either two AA batteries or via the USB type C port on the side of the unit.

The FARO Stealth Audio Link is available for $139.95.