Go-around goes awry

The pilot reported that, while landing on an unimproved airstrip in Rogersburg, Oregon, the approach was normal, but after “a longer than expected float and brief touchdown,” he aborted the landing and began a go-around.

Once airborne, he made a shallow left turn to avoid a cliff that was off the right side of the unimproved airstrip.

The left wing hit a tree, and the airplane cartwheeled and hit the ground.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage and both wings.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s improper landing flare and his subsequent failure to see and avoid a tree during a go-around.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA084

This December 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.