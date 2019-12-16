Make your holiday flying safer

A free webinar slated for Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at 8 p.m. Eastern will contain tips on making flying this holiday season safer than ever.

The live “Holiday Flying Webinar” will feature Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association President and CEO Mark Baker and Air Safety Institute Executive Director Richard McSpadden sharing tips to help pilots identify potential traps unique to the holidays that impact aviation decision making.

McSpadden will explore the shortfalls of the human decision-making process to help pilots identify elements that sometimes trick otherwise safe pilots into making bad decisions.

Leaders of general aviation’s alphabet groups — including AOPA, the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), General Aviation Manufacturing Association (GAMA), Helicopter Association International (HAI), National Air Transportation Association (NATA), and National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) — are asking GA pilots to tune in and discover practical ways to identify and mitigate red flags that can impact pilot decisions around the holidays.

Click here to go to the webinar.