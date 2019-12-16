The Flying Flamingo Sisters audiobook released

Just released on Audible is “The Flying Flamingo Sisters: A Tale of Derring-Do,” a book by Carrie Seim that was selected as a New York Times “Best Audiobooks for Road Trips with Kids.”

Performed as a 1930s radio drama, the audiobook includes humor for all ages, orchestral scoring, and some of the most talented voices on Broadway, according to Seim.

When their ace pilot parents (and adorable puppy) mysteriously disappear over the Pacific, the Flamingo Sisters — Flo, Faye, and Franny — escape the clutches of their evil Uncle Freidrich (who believes girls should never pilot aeroplanes) and join a flying circus. They soon become a sensation, performing aerial acrobatics, wing walking, and other death-defying feats in a dazzling biplane outfitted with three cockpits.

But when the girls discover a mysterious map — which may lead them to the long-lost Flamingo family fortune — their dastardly uncle follows them on a thrilling chase in the skies. The sisters must use “wits, courage, and derring-do to solve secret codes, trek through spooky jungles, and save their parents — not to mention themselves,” Seim says.

According to Seim, the audiobook was inspired by her grandfather’s real-life flying circus in the 1930s. She is now working on the next installment in The Flying Flamingo Sisters series.

The Helldivers, Seim’s grandfather’s flying circus.

You can download the book at Audible.com for $14.95. The book is also available through Audible’s free 30-day trial.