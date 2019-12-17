172’s wing hits tree on landing

The purpose of the flight was to identify suitable emergency landing sites in the area around Valley Springs, California.

The two commercial pilots located a small private airport, and they decided to make a landing. The right-seat pilot took control and made a low pass over the runway and saw piles of gravel blocking half the width of the runway. He decided to attempt a short-field landing.

While maneuvering for landing, the Cessna 172 was in a left bank turn when the wing hit a tree.

The pilot applied rudder control and thought about going around, but decided against it due to trees blocking the runway.

He put the plane into a left-wing-down slip as he tried to keep it as level as possible.

The airplane touched down on the right landing gear, and the right wing dug into the dirt. The airplane subsequently came to rest inverted.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the fuselage, empennage, and wing. Both on board were seriously injured.

Neither pilot submitted the National Transportation Safety Board Pilot/Operator Aircraft Accident/Incident Form 6120.1.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to maintain clearance from trees while maneuvering for landing and his decision to land on a surface with obstructions.

NTSB Identification: WPR18CA048

This December 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.