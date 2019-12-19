More than 108,000 ASRS reports will be filed in 2019

Officials with NASA’s Aviation Safety Reporting System (ASRS) expect to receive more than 108,000 reports in 2019.

The reports are voluntarily submitted by pilots, air traffic controllers, dispatchers, maintenance technicians, and others.

ASRS reports describe both unsafe occurrences and hazardous situations, from mistakenly entering Class B airspace to cutting someone off in the pattern to a near miss with a drone. All this information is then available to the aviation industry to increase safety.

According to officials, ASRS’s particular concern is the quality of human performance in the National Airspace System.

“ASRS reporters can know that every report submitted to ASRS is important,” says ASRS Director Dr. Becky Hooey. “Each one is evaluated and processed by our uniquely qualified team of aviation safety analysts. We are passionately committed to improving aviation safety by helping you share your concerns and lessons learned with all who could benefit or need to know.”

The ASRS Staff is composed of highly experienced pilots, air traffic controllers, and mechanics, as well as a management team that possess aviation and human factors experience.

ASRS analysts’ experience is comprised of more than 600 cumulative years of aviation expertise covering the full spectrum of aviation activity: Air carrier, corporate, military, and general aviation; as well as air traffic control in Towers, TRACONs, Centers, and military facilities. Analyst cumulative flight time exceeds 175,000 hours in more than 90 different aircraft.

ASRS staff also has human factors and psychology research experience in areas such as training, fatigue, crew resource management, user interface design, usability evaluations, and research methodology.

Did You Know?

In the second print edition of General Aviation News every month, we run two pages of excerpts from ASRS reports.