Flight Service to discontinue TWEB and TIBS in Alaska

As part of the FAA’s efforts to modernize and streamline service delivery, Flight Service will discontinue the Transcribed Weather Broadcast (TWEB) and Telephone Information Briefing Service (TIBS) in Alaska, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

The TWEB is a continuous broadcast of aeronautical and meteorological information over a limited network of Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Range (VORs) and Non-Directional Beacons (NDBs) across Alaska.

A similar broadcast service, the Hazardous Inflight Weather Advisory Service, known as HIWAS, is being discontinued in the lower 48 states.

TIBS is a continuous telephone recording of meteorological information that pilots can access without going through a Flight Service specialist. TIBS was discontinued in the lower 48 in September 2018.

Officials say you should contact Flight Service on its feedback email if you have any questions at 9-AWA-ATO-SYSOPS-FS@faa.gov.

