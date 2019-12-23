Department of Energy has $55 million for electric aviation

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) will provide up to $55 million in funding for two programs to support the development of low-cost electric aviation engine technology and powertrain systems.

Research on Aviation-class Synergistically Cooled Electric-motors with iNtegrated Drives (ASCEND) and Range Extenders for Electric Aviation with Low Carbon and High Efficiency (REEACH) programs seek to develop commercial-class electric aviation energy technology solutions with the goal of mitigating the emissions caused by passenger aircraft, according to DOE officials.

“These programs will focus on innovative research and development for flight systems that increase the overall efficiency of aircraft and have the potential to reduce aircraft fuel consumption and emissions,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette.

Those solutions, hopefully, will make their way to general aviation.

ASCEND projects will support the development of lightweight and ultra-efficient integrated electric motors, drives, and thermal management systems to facilitate net-zero carbon emissions, DOE officials explained.

The REEACH program will develop a system for the conversion of chemical energy contained in energy dense Carbon Neutral Liquid Fuels to electric power for aircraft propulsion.

Up to $35 million will be available through ASCEND and up to $20 million will be available in the REEACH program. A portion of funding in both programs will be made specifically available for qualifying small business applicants under ARPA-E’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program.