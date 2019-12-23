Picture of the Day: Merry Christmas boys and girls!

Ashley Wade submitted the following photo and note: “You know that Santa is cool because he flies a Meyers OTW! Here he was seen at Southland Field (KUXL) in Sulphur, Louisiana, double checking what the elves had on their list versus what the kids were actually asking for this year. When the plane was built for the World War II Civilian Pilot Training program in 1941, bet that no one would have guessed that 78 years on Santa would still be using it.”

