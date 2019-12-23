Ross Aviation acquires Signature Flight Support FBO at KTRM

Ross Aviation has completed its acquisition of the Signature Flight Support facility at Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport (KTRM) in Thermal, California, near Palm Spring.

The acquisition gives Ross Aviation the largest ramp and hangar complex in the Coachella Valley, according to company officials, who note it also signals the company’s growing presence in the region, as well as its appetite for expansion.

Ross Aviation has been a provider of FBO services at KTRM since 2016. The purchase of Signature Flight Support’s operation in Thermal comes just over a year after Ross Aviation purchased other ramp space and hangar facilities at Thermal and allows the company the capability of handing additional heavy jet aircraft, as well as more capacity for base customers, company officials said.

Staffing at the acquired facility is anticipated to remain virtually unchanged, company officials add.

Headquartered in Denver, Ross Aviation operates 17 FBOs under the Ross Aviation and Rectrix banners