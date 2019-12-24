AOPA named to top lobbyists list

The Hill, a website that covers U.S. politics, has released its annual list of top lobbyists.

Included in the list for the sixth year in a row is the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association.

Mark Baker with his Piper Super Cub.

“Being named a top lobbyist is a significant recognition given the fact that there are thousands of trade associations in Washington, D.C.,” said AOPA President Mark Baker. “This honor is truly a testament to the experienced government affairs team we have in Washington, D.C., fighting for the freedom to fly and making sure that general aviation is represented at all levels of government.”

Other aviation-related groups that made the list include Airports Council International — North America, Airlines for America, Aerospace Industries Association, and the NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots.

The list also contains lobbyists for AARP, the National Rifle Association, the Sierra Club and many others, as well as lobbyists for specific companies, from FedEx to Target to Microsoft.

“In a busy and testing year for the influence world, these are the people who wielded their clout and knowledge most effectively on behalf of their clients,” The Hill article states.

“Not all of those honored on this list are formally registered as lobbyists,” the article continues. “The list highlights the broad range of talents needed to succeed in the influence industry. But the people are all at the top of their game — and the ones the nation’s biggest companies, labor unions and associations turn to when they want their voices heard in the nation’s capital.”