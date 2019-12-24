Drone delivery demonstrations take off in largest industrial center in U.S.

Flirtey has begun routine drone delivery demonstrations in a designated area inside the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRI Center) in Nevada.

The demonstrations are in preparation for routine food delivery trials to designated points on the TRI Center park.

The Flirtey Eagle drone in flight.

TRI Center, the largest industrial center in the United States, is home to more than 100 companies, warehouse logistics centers, and fulfillment centers, including Tesla’s Gigafactory, Walmart, Google, Panasonic, and The Home Depot. These facilities employ approximately 25,000 people.

Routine drone delivery demonstrations are occurring several days a week multiple times a day, according to Flirtey officials.

Flirtey plans to ramp up flights and delivery demonstrations as this next phase of operations continues.

The Flirtey drone delivering a package.

“These trials are the next milestone in bringing drone delivery to businesses in America, and consumers in Nevada will be among the first to have access to on-demand drone deliveries,” said Flirtey Founder and CEO Matthew Sweeny. “We look forward to expanding Flirtey drone delivery nationwide.”

The Flirtey Portal, a takeoff-and-landing platform that enables scalable operations and fits into one parking space, has been set up in the TRI Center in a designated area. Select businesses within the area will be part of these demonstration delivery trials.

Following success in Nevada, Flirtey plans to begin drone deliveries in 2020, company officials said.