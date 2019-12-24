Picture of the Day: Oh Christmas tree

Mats Fehrm submitted the following photo and note: “On Monday, Dec. 16, 18 SAAB JAS 39 Gripen started in Ronneby, formed a Christmas tree, and flew along the Swedish coast via Ystad, Malmö, Landskrona, Helsingborg, Ängelholm, and Halmstad. The picture was taken when passing Rydebäck south of Helsingborg.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.