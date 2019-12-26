Confused pilot runs off end of runway, hits guard shack

The pilot reported that he was high on the approach for landing to the airport in Santa Ana, California, and partially focused on the tower controller’s warning about heavy wake turbulence from landing jet traffic on the parallel runway.

The Cessna 182 touched down about 1,800′ or longer down the runway and subsequently ran off the end.

The controller instructed him to turn around and exit the runway at taxiway Hotel. However, in confusion, the pilot turned toward the main terminal.

The controller then instructed the pilot to make a 180° turn, however he was now in the way of a taxiing incoming jet airplane.

He moved the airplane to the left and hit an unmanned guard shack.

Post-accident examination revealed substantial damage to the left wing.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to follow ground control instructions and to see and avoid ground obstacles while taxiing.

NTSB Identification: WPR18CA059

This December 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.