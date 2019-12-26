General Aviation News

Confused pilot runs off end of runway, hits guard shack

by Leave a Comment

The pilot reported that he was high on the approach for landing to the airport in Santa Ana, California, and partially focused on the tower controller’s warning about heavy wake turbulence from landing jet traffic on the parallel runway.

The Cessna 182 touched down about 1,800′ or longer down the runway and subsequently ran off the end.

The controller instructed him to turn around and exit the runway at taxiway Hotel. However, in confusion, the pilot turned toward the main terminal.

The controller then instructed the pilot to make a 180° turn, however he was now in the way of a taxiing incoming jet airplane.

He moved the airplane to the left and hit an unmanned guard shack.

Post-accident examination revealed substantial damage to the left wing.

Probable cause: The pilot’s failure to follow ground control instructions and to see and avoid ground obstacles while taxiing.

NTSB Identification: WPR18CA059

This December 2017 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

Learn from the misfortune of others

Sign up now to receive NTSB Accident Reports and GA news in your email inbox. Join 110,000+ fellow aviators.

envelope

About General Aviation News Staff

General Aviation News reserves the right to delete snarky, offensive or off-topic comments. See our Comment Policy for more details.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Thank you to our online partners