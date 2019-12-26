Customer feedback leads to PLANELOGIX relaunch

PLANELOGIX, a maintenance tracking system, has released its completely rebuilt platform, implementing feedback from customers and Part 145 maintenance shops over the first few years of operation.

“Customer uptake in our first version indicated to us that we were onto something big. Listening to our customers and hearing what they wanted out of a system helped us understand what we needed to do to make this new version live up to the potential of the first,” said Will Goldstein, co-founder.

The new maintenance tracking system is “significantly more powerful, intuitive, extensible, and capable than the previous iteration,” he added.

“It is designed to work for smaller operators who fly for the love and joy of it, all the way up to jets operating on a Part 135 certificate,” he said.

“The system even recognizes your exact make and model of your airframe, engine and propeller to provide a suggested list of ADs and SBs that you can track and mark as partially complied with (PCW) or does not apply (DNA).”

When you track an item — and it can be any item from within the system or a custom one of your choosing — you can set custom warning intervals.

For instance, maybe you like doing oil changes every 35 hours, but only want to be made aware of their impending due time when they are within five hours of coming due.

You can even calculate “what if” scenarios that give you a complete picture of what your aircraft’s maintenance status will look like if you flew X hours and/or X cycles over X days.

In other words, thinking of taking your aircraft for a family vacation? Well, with PLANELOGIX, you will be able to see the whole picture, including what parts of your aircraft will need attention during and after the trip, Goldstein explained.

“Maintenance tracking is a crucially important part of flying safely and reducing ownership stress,” added Rob Wilkes, co-founder. “The recent addition of a maintenance tracking module to our digital maintenance record ecosystem was a natural fit. The maintenance tracking module, like our digitization tools, can be used free of charge by owners and operators.”

The new system also allows you to track the times on your components like never before, according to company officials. On each flight, you can enter in Tach, TTAF, Hobbs, Heater Hobbs OUT/IN values. You can also track landings and the number of cycles on virtually any component that would require cycle tracking (even your air conditioner). The system matches your times and cycles to your tracking items so that you never miss an inspection or part replacement/overhaul. You can track an item on any combination of times, cycles, and calendar days.

Building on PLANELOGIX’s core strength of converting paper logbooks to digital format, users can use e-signatures to digitally sign new maintenance records, or users can upload an image of an older entry with a signature.

Owners also can search through many years of maintenance history to find specific entries, saving your mechanic time, which saves you money, Goldstein said.

Another time-saving feature is the Document Browser. This allows mechanics and owners to find any document associated with the aircraft, simply by searching for the name or attributes (like metatags).

Pricing starts at free for basic aircraft needs. “For $129.95 a year per plane, you can track everything on your aircraft like the pros,” company officials said.

PLANELOGIX also will convert your paper records to digital records.