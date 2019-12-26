General Aviation News

Malibu owners association slates maintenance seminar

The Malibu M-Class Owners & Pilots Association (MMOPA) has slated its first “Uncowled” owner-maintenance event for 2020.

There will be a piston and turbine PA46 “uncowled” for hands-on learning during the March 21, 2020, event at Mead Aircraft Services at Johnson County Executive Airport (KOJC) in Olathe, Kansas.

A Piper PA-46 Malibu. (Photo by Alan Lebeda via Wikipedia)

Speakers include:

  • Kevin Mead, PA46 maintenance expert
  • Peter Winchcomb, manager, Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6 Customer Service
  • Garmin International
  • Safety brief by PA46 CFI Chris Carmody

The day begins at 9 a.m., with the seminar running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch will be provided, as well as free parking and fuel discounts.

