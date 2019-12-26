Picture of the Day: Ready to go

Steve Moody submitted the following photo and note: “My 1985 Wittman W8 Tailwind at home in the English Midlands, just out of a rejuvenation and ready to fly! This is a slightly modified W8 as redesigned in the 1970s by Andrew Perkins, who set out to produce a British compliant kit of this classic efficient tourer. Sadly only three examples were completed.”

