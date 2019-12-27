FreeFlight’s radar altimeter display certified

FreeFlight Systems’ new RAD-45 radar altimeter display has been certified and is now available for installation.

“The RAD-45 provides critical inflight information to the pilot, which is especially important when there are no visual cues to the landscape surrounding the airport or the flight path,” company officials said.

The system has a similar panel-mount design as the company’s first-generation RAD-40 display, but in a more compact package. The RAD-45 unit is half as deep as the RAD-40.

“The new display provides more powerful inflight capabilities, is easy to install, and is compatible with the complete line of FreeFlight Systems’ Radar Altimeters: the RA-4000, RA-4500, and FRA-6500,” company officials noted in a prepared release.

AGL and trend indication information are displayed on an LED read-out as reported from the radar altimeter unit through a standard serial interface.

The pilot is able to set a decision height (DH), and when the preset altitude is reached, a DH LED is illuminated and a DH discrete output is set.

The pilot is also able to activate five trip-point discrete outputs (100′-1,000′) to signal additional alerts to the navigation management system as the aircraft descends through these altitudes.

In addition to the standard version, an optional night vision goggle (NVG) compatible display is available.