Applications now open for more than $100,000 in scholarships

The Aircraft Electronics Association will award more than 20 scholarships totaling more than $100,000 for the 2020-21 school year to students pursuing a career in avionics or aircraft maintenance, as well as students from AEA member companies.

Numerous scholarships are available, ranging from $1,000 to more than $35,000 each. Scholarship applications are available online. Deadline to submit an application is April 1, 2020.

Since its inception, the AEA scholarship program has awarded more than $1.5 million in scholarships.