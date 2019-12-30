PrimeFlight expands with acquisition

The PrimeFlight Aviation Services group of companies has acquired Appearance Group, a Wichita, Kansas-based aircraft cleaning and maintenance company that has operated since 1991.

“This is an exciting acquisition for PrimeFlight as it furthers our mission to be seen as the go-to aircraft appearance services provider within the aviation industry,” said Dan Bucaro, president of PrimeFlight. “As we work together to combine our general aviation operations, we look forward not only to expanding our footprint to serve our customers in more places, but to improving our overall service delivery.”

Appearance Group is an aircraft appearance and maintenance company with operations at more than 20 airports across the United States. In addition to offering interior and exterior detailing services, it offers leather care and maintenance services, including preventative maintenance, ongoing maintenance, and leather restoration services, under a Part 145 FAA repair station certificate.