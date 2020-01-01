General Aviation News

Landing gear collapses after porpoised landing

The student pilot reported that, during the approach to land at the airport in McKinney, Texas, the Cessna 172 was high, and as she descended, the airspeed increased.

She added that, during the touchdown, the airplane bounced three times, and the nose landing gear collapsed.

The student pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s improper approach and landing flare, which resulted in a porpoised landing.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA143

This January 2018 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

