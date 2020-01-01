Secrets to Passing Your Checkride

The FAA will host Part 1 of a free webinar Jan. 2, 2020, revealing “Secrets to Prepare for and Pass the New FAA/ACS Private Pilot Checkride.”

The FAA Safety Team award-winning seminar “will be an entertaining and educational demonstration of a mock check-ride using a local CFI as the applicant,” FAA officials note.

The webinar will be led by Masterflight Lead Instructor Mordechai Levin, a Gold Seal Flight Instructor and FAA Flight Instructor/FAASafety Team Rep of the year.

“We will be using the new Private Pilot Airman Certification Standards (ACS) issued in June 2019. However, elements of this test will apply to all practical tests,” officials said about the webinar.

“There will be a demonstration of the greatly expanded risk management language and scenario testing now applied to this test,” officials continued. “We will give you insight into how things sometimes go wrong and how to prevent these problems.”

FAA officials promise that those watching the webinar will “benefit from firsthand knowledge of what the Designated Pilot Examiners are thinking when using their plans of action.”

“There will be many useful tips to create a positive, comfortable test environment for you and your students,” officials add.

Representatives of the FAA Safety Team will be on hand to offer their input and answer questions. “The intent is to conduct a forum with a no-holds-barred, open discussion of questions you may have,” FAA officials said.

The webinar begins at 7 p.m. Eastern time, 4 p.m. Pacific time. Participation is limited. Same day registration is based on availability.

WINGS credit is available for the webinar.

Click here to register for the webinar.