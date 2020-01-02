New pilot shelter at KRCV

A new pilot shelter is in the works at Astronaut Kent Rominger Airport (KRCV) in Del Norte, Colorado.

A bulk of the funding for the shelter — $30,000 — was from a grant from the Recreational Aviation Foundation.

RAF Colorado Liaison Tom Haefeli reports that other funding includes $5,500 in cash donations, as well as $18,200 in donated labor, supplies, and heavy equipment use from the various contractors involved.

Rio Grande County supplied the balance of funding from its Airport Fund.

“It was truly a community project,” Haefeli said.

The Airport Advisory Board developed the idea for a multi-use facility that would be easy to maintain and could be of benefit to the local community as well, RAF officials noted.

The facility will offer WiFi, refrigerator, stove, and restroom with shower. This spring will see the addition of prepared campsites adjacent to the pilot shelter to accommodate people flying in to the area.

Haefeli has served with Pat Romano as an RAF Colorado Liaison for the past six years. In that time, the RAF has invested in the area with a grant to the Rio Grande Headwaters Land Trust to assist in its successful effort to acquire a conservation easement for La Garita Creek Ranch. The RAF also provided a grant to the owners of the La Garita Creek Ranch for maintenance of the recreational use airstrip located there.

Haefeli invites pilots to come and enjoy the new facility while exploring the many recreational opportunities in the region.

An official grand opening will be held this summer.