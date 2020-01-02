Student bends helicopter

The helicopter flight instructor reported that the student pilot was performing a normal approach to a hover with a quartering gusting headwind.

He added that he “reminded” the student of the need to anticipate right pedal input as they applied power to terminate to a hover.

However, the student pilot did not add sufficient “right pedal,” and the helicopter immediately and very rapidly yawed to the left.

The flight instructor said, “my controls,” and attempted to recover, but the helicopter continued to spin counterclockwise, touched down, and then rolled onto its right side.

The helicopter sustained substantial damage to the fuselage and main rotor system.

The flight instructor and student reported that there were no preaccident mechanical failures or malfunctions with the helicopter that would have precluded normal operation.

The automated weather observation system on the airport reported that, about the time of the accident, the wind was from 170° at 11 knots, gusting to 22 knots. The student pilot attempted to hover on Runway 12L.

Probable cause: The student pilot’s failure to maintain yaw control while landing in gusting crosswind conditions and the flight instructor’s delayed remedial action.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA110

This January 2018 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.