New name, expansion in the works for KFXE FBO

The former Sano Jet Center, an FBO for 17 years at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport (KFXE) in Florida, has changed its name to the Fort Lauderdale Executive Jet Center.

It’s also in the process of expanding.

Phase one of expansions began in November 2019, when the business broke ground on a new 20,000-square-foot hangar. Upon its completion in 2020, the FBO will have a total of 120,000 square feet of space and six hangars, including a paint shop, maintenance facility, and two hangars dedicated to transient storage. Lobby renovations also are underway and will be completed by February, just in time for the Super Bowl in Miami.

Phase two of expansions will begin this year. The business will develop an additional 4.5 acres on which it will build another new hangar and additional ramp, with completion slated for 2021.

These changes are the undertaking of a new business aviation duo, CFO Lynda Zur and CEO Marshall Myles. Zur has owned and managed the FBO since she and her husband built it in 2003.

“I’m excited to build upon this foundation that Lynda’s built during the last 17 years,” said Myles. “We’ve just resigned a 30-year lease, and we’re making a major investment in expansions. We both see a ton of opportunity to grow this FBO in Florida.”

Prior to partnering with Zur, Myles spent more than a decade at Skyservice Business Aviation in Canada, serving as CEO from 2012-2019.

The FBO participates in the full suite of programs offered by Phillips 66, including Contract Fuel and WingPoints Rewards, and utilizes a variety of training resources.