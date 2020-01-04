First EAA Proficiency365 sim at KOWD

Wings Level Aviation Group at Norwood Memorial Airport (KOWD) near Boston, Massachusetts, has received its first Red Bird full-motion All-Glass Flight Simulator. With the FAA approved Aviation Training Device (AATD), you can legally log flight time, whether for currency or proficiency.

The sim at KOWD has been designated as the first member participant of the Leadership Group of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s EAA Proficiency365 initiative. EAA and FAA sanctioned scenarios, up to now available only at the EAA Pilot Proficiency Center during the week of Airventure in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, are now available for pilots wishing to stay proficient and attain FAA WINGS credit year-round.

“I am very excited to be a part of the EAA Proficiency365 program to keep GA pilots active and proficient year-round,” said David Vail, the owner and operator of the location. “Every pilot should be able to find here something for themselves. We offer four easily interchangeable cockpits: C172 with G1000 and KAP140 autopilot, Cirrus with the Perspective Navigation system with associated autopilot, and Diamond DA40 and DA42, both with the G1000 and G700 autopilot.”

