Second runway opens at KDTO

A second runway is now open at Denton Enterprise Airport (KDTO) in Texas.

“By adding a new parallel runway, the airport will be able to increase overall operational capacity, improve efficiency, and enhance safety,” airport officials noted on the airport’s website.

The second runway is 5,002′ in length and 75′ wide, with pavement strength of 30,000 pounds.

Airport officials expect that student pilots will be the main users of the new parallel runway. The airport is home to the flight school U.S. Aviation Academy. That will leave the primary 7,000′ runway for other traffic, specifically business aircraft.

A plane lands on the primary runway at Denton Enterprise Airport.

“This will increase safety by separating smaller planes from the larger planes,” according to airport officials.

The $6.3 million project, which took a year to complete, was finished in November 2019. A ribbon-cutting was held in late December.

Denton Enterprise Airport is the eighth busiest airport in Texas, with approximately 140,000 takeoffs and landings each year.