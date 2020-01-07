FAA approves new sim based on Piper Archer

one-G simulation has received an FAA Letter of Authorization (LOA) for the Vero 28, a new flight training device based on the Piper Archer TX G1000.

The Vero 28 is approved as an Advanced Aviation Training Device (AATD) and meets FAA requirements towards training and instrument experience in FAR Parts 61 and 141.

The Vero 28 is model specific, emulating the precise flight characteristics, instrumentation, and cockpit ergonomics of the Piper Archer TX PA-28-181, according to company officials.

Built for the rigors of high volume flight training operations, the AATD is designed to roll through a standard 36” doorway, offering ease of installation and the flexibility of a small footprint, officials add.

The Vero 28 was developed in one-G’s Creative Solutions Studio (CSS) as a custom commissioned project by a customer who wanted an FAA approved simulator matching their fleet of aircraft.

“Our team was tasked with the development of a faithful model specific training device capable of withstanding the high volume use-cycles commonly found in a university training program,” said Xylon Saltzman, one-G’s Founder and CEO said.

The Vero 28 is available for order now.