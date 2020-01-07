Picture of the Day: Precision landing

Dr. Niko Makrakis sent in this photo with a note: “This photo is from our last GA competition in Athens, Greece, at Tatoi Airport (LGTT). The competitor is Irene Pediaditi performing precision landing.”

