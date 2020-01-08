Cirrus launches 2020 SR Series powered by new mobile app

Cirrus Aircraft has unveiled the new 2020 G6 SR Series, the most technologically advanced models of the SR20, SR22, and SR22T piston aircraft, according to company officials.

The highlight of the new model year is the introduction of the Cirrus Aircraft App powered by Cirrus IQ, providing a digital connection to the aircraft from virtually anywhere in the world.

Other enhancements include new interior and exterior aesthetics, along with an optional 4-blade SR22T propeller from Hartzell.

G6 2020 Carbon Hero

“The SR Series has been the world’s best-selling high performance single-engine piston aircraft for 17 consecutive years,” said Zean Nielsen, CEO at Cirrus Aircraft. “That success doesn’t stop our team from pursuing relentless innovation. The addition of the Cirrus Aircraft App is a bold new step towards a fully connected aircraft and we’re proud to be leading the way once again.”

The Cirrus Aircraft App for the iPhone enables remote communication between the aircraft and pilot. Owners of SR Series aircraft equipped with Cirrus IQ can remotely access pre-flight status information, including fuel and oxygen levels, battery voltage, oil temperature, aircraft location, and flight hours at the touch of a button through the app.

Additional upgrades to the Cirrus Perspective+ by Garmin flight deck include a new stabilized approach advisory system that provides visual and aural alerts to the pilot of unstable conditions during an approach.

Also new in 2020 are several colors for the exterior of the plane, inspired by supercars, including Aurora Purple, Highlands Green, Bimini Blue and Volt. The interior receives added detail with widened front accessory pockets for the latest mobile devices, along with high-contrast and color-matched stitching on the seats.

Additionally, owners now have the option of an all-new 4-blade clean sheet SR22T propeller from Hartzell utilizing carbon fiber construction and finished with a nickel leading edge protectant.

Deliveries of 2020 G6 SR Series aircraft begin this month.