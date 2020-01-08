Picture of the Day: New owner’s first flight

Al Meinen submitted the following photo and note: “New owner Joe Garrett strapping in to his 1961 Piper Colt for his first flight on a nice December day at St. Louis Regional Airport (KALN) in Illinois.”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.