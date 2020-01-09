Picture of the Day: Enjoying the sunset from the back seat

David Wilson submitted the following photo and note: “Sitting in the back seat of our 2004 Cessna 172 SP, enjoying the sunset while my son, Kyle Wilson, who just received his nomination to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy Class of 2024, flies cross country with his instructor working towards his private pilot certificate. Just South of Texas Gulf Coast Regional Airport (KLBX) Monday Dec 30, 2019.”





