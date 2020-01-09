Piper hits power lines

According to the flight instructor, during an off-airport simulated engine failure with a 180° turn, he called for a go-around upon completion of the maneuver.

The student initiated the go-around, but the Piper PA-28 struck power line wires near Corona, California.

The flight instructor landed the airplane in a field, and the nose landing gear separated from the airplane.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the engine mounts.

The flight instructor reported that this accident could have been prevented by performing a ground reconnaissance of unfamiliar practice areas to assess for hazards to flight.

The flight instructor said he will also initiate simulated engine failures at a higher altitude to enable recovery at no less than 500′ above ground level.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The student pilot and flight instructor’s failure to see and avoid powerlines during a simulated emergency landing, which resulted in a wire strike during a go-around.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA102

This January 2018 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.