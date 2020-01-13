New features unveiled for Aspen’s Evolution E5

Aspen Avionics has unveiled new features and functions for its Evolution E5 Electronic Flight Instrument (EFI), including traditional horizontal situation indicator (HSI), outside air temperature, true air speed, wind direction and speed, and WAAS GPS mode annunications.

Starting at $4,995, the Evolution E5 EFI is approved for both IFR and VFR flight.

When introduced in 2018, the Evolution E5 EFI combined an attitude indicator plus DG/CDI into a single display. After receiving feedback from pilots and installers, Aspen responded with this new software release for those who prefer a more traditional HSI.

Aircraft owners who already own Aspen’s Evolution E5 can update their current display through an Aspen authorized dealer who will enter the change with a logbook entry.

New E5 displays will begin shipping immediately with the HSI feature.

Aspen also has developed optional software features which are available for $495, including:

True Air Speed (TAS)

Outside Air Temperature (OAT)

Wind direction and speed

WAAS GPS mode annunciations

The STC’d non-TSO baseline Evolution E5 consolidates attitude indicator plus HSI into a single display with a rechargeable backup battery. It also includes Global Positioning System Steering (GPSS), air data computer and Attitude Heading Reference System (ADAHRS). Additionally, the Evolution E5 enables owners to remove their vacuum system and other back up indicators, according to company officials.

Like all Aspen displays, the Evolution E5 EFI is configurable and upgradeable, company officials note. As a pilot’s needs grow, the E5 can also be converted to the Evolution Pro MAX, which enables owners to add software options like Synthetic Vision and Angle of Attack.

The Evolution E5 EFI is approved for IFR flight when installed with a panel mounted IFR GPS. When installed without a panel mount GPS, the E5 EFI is approved for VFR flight only.