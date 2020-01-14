FAA approves university’s maintenance technician program

The FAA has given final approval to Southern Utah University’s expansion of its aviation program.

On Dec. 31, 2019, the FAA granted final approval for a Part 147 certificate allowing SUU to offer Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) licenses to students upon successful completion of the academic program requirements and independent testing by a Designated Maintenance Examiner (DME).

“Historic changes are now underway,” said Michael Mower, executive director of SUU Aviation. “For the first time ever, an Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) training program to include helicopters is launching at SUU this semester.”

According to university officials, SUU trains 10% of the nation’s helicopter pilots and a significant number of fixed-wing pilots. With this approval, SUU Aviation is expanding its offerings and will begin training maintenance technicians through the Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) Program in spring 2020.

SUU’s AMT curriculum stems from the Promoting Aviation Regulations for Technical Training (PARTT) 147 Act (S.3043/H.R.5427) that was introduced to the House of Representatives and Senate in December 2019.

It’s also the only A&P program with helicopter maintenance used as the curriculum focus while still covering airplane maintenance, university officials note. The program is designed to be completed in five consecutive semesters, resulting in an associate degree and A&P license.

The first students will begin the AMT program in spring 2020. Currently, the building capacity is 250 students, but an additional building and training equipment to accommodate 1,000 students are part of future plans.