Braking too aggressively bends plane

According to the pilot of the tailwheel-equipped CubCrafters CC11, he was practicing touch-and-go takeoffs and landings on the turf adjacent to the paved runway at the airport in Spanish Fork, Utah.

During the landing roll, he applied the brakes too aggressively and the airplane nosed over.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the right-wing strut, the rudder, and vertical stabilizer.

The pilot reported that there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the airplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s incorrect brake application during the landing roll, resulting in a nose over.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA099

This January 2018 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.