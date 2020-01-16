Replacement exhaust systems for Pipers PMA’d

Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc. (AWI) has received a PMA from the FAA to manufacture, sell, and install mufflers, as well as front, center and rear stacks, for the Piper PA-32, PA-32R, PA-32RT-300, and PA-32R-301.

The new components can be used to replace original equipment by any A&P mechanic, according to company officials.

Data tags come with each AWI part that specify the company that produced the unit, the PMA part number, and the serial number of the part.

Each component of the replacement exhaust system is made from 321 stainless steel material and comes with a 12-month unlimited hours warranty against workmanship defects. The type of engine operations and the maintenance program will determine the life of the parts, company officials note.