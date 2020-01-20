Sporty’s puts out call for entries for writing competition

The Richard Collins family has once again partnered with Sporty’s to offer The Richard Collins Writing Prize for Young Pilots.

To qualify, the writer must be a pilot (including student pilot) who is 24 years of age or younger. The article must be original, not previously published, and no longer than 1,500 words. The topic should be an event that changed or shaped the author’s flying.

The winning article will be published in Air Facts, the publication Richard’s father, Leighton, founded in 1938 and which was relaunched eight years ago by Sporty’s as an online magazine.

The articles will be judged by a panel of three: Richard Collins, Jr., J. Mac McClellan, and Amy Laboda.

“Richard Collins left a rich legacy in aviation, including the many young writers he encouraged or hired,” says Sporty’s Vice President and Air Facts Editor John Zimmerman. “This prize is a great way to continue that important work and honor a great writer.”

The winning writer also will receive a check for $2,500. The prize will be announced during the 2020 SUN ‘n FUN Aerospace Expo in Lakeland, Florida, which is set for March 31-April 5.

Articles may be submitted through March 3, 2020. They should be sent in as a Word document to editor@airfactsjournal.com.

In addition, young pilots are required to submit a 100-word bio to accompany their articles.

Read the 2019 winning article here.