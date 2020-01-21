Picture of the Day: Near perfect spontaneous conditions

Gregory Novotny submitted the following photo and note: “Friend and professional pilot buddy Mike Sutton took this photo of my Van’s RV-14A at Pearson Field in Vancouver, Washington, under near perfect spontaneous conditions.”

