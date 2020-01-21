Third generation takes the helm at Wipaire

Charlie Wiplinger has been named CEO of Wipaire, becoming the third generation to lead the company.

The promotion, which became effective Jan. 1, 2020, follows the semi-retirement of Bob “Wip” Wiplinger, who served as president since 1979 when he purchased the company from his father and founder, Ben Wiplinger. He will continue to serve as chairman of the company.

Charlie has held the title of president since 2011 and will now be president and CEO.

Bob Wiplinger

“My son represents the third generation of leadership. He’s been here his whole life and I know the company will continue to grow under his guidance. But, don’t worry, I’ll still be here, focusing on engineering and offering advice to the next generation, whenever somebody with gray hair can be helpful,” said Bob with a smile.

Charlie’s first role at Wipaire began in Line Service at the age of 16. After college graduation in 2003, he worked as an engineer until assuming the role of vice president of services, which he held until becoming president in 2011.

Charlie Wiplinger

For more than 60 years, Wipaire has been engineering and manufacturing a line of aircraft floats for all sizes of aircraft from the Piper Cub to the Viking Twin Otter, including most single engine Cessna aircraft.

In addition, Wipaire has engineered over 100 Supplemental Type Certificated modifications. It also offers maintenance, avionics installation and repair, custom interior design and installation, and exterior paint refinishing.