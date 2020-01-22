iFly GPS upgrades include intelligent flight planning, graphical weather, X-Plane integration

Adventure Pilot has released iFly GPS Version 11, an upgrade that includes intelligent flight planning, graphical weather briefings, enhanced graphical instrument approach/SID/STAR selection, X-Plane integration, and more.

Intelligent flight planning is based on patent pending RealPlan technology and will optimize a route, along with altitudes, based on time or cost while considering complex airspace, topography, winds, aircraft performance, and fuel costs based on pilot preferences, according to company officials.

For those flights beyond the range of a given aircraft, RealPlan will select fuel stops with appropriate runway length, fuel cost and fuel type, officials add.

The latest version of iFly GPS incorporates graphical depictions of forecast weather, including Surface Analysis, Cloud Coverage/Tops/Base and Visibility/Winds/Precipitation.

“Continuing this further we’ve enhanced our SIDS, STARS and Approach selection for our IFR customers to include a graphical selection tool to help improve the efficiency of your planned routes,” company officials add in a prepared release.

Version 11 also adds a package of simulation mode options, including virtual flying, replaying flight plans or ADSB-In data records; and simulation support for X-Plane.

iFly GPS Version 11 is available from the App Store, Google Play and at iFlyGPS.com. Subscriptions start at $79.99 a year.