Picture of the Day: Driven to new heights

Cody Matthews submitted the following photo and note: “My son has conquered the task of driving stick shift and getting his drivers license, so now he’s working on his pilot’s license. He decided to combine his interest in this photo that he put together.”

“As a parent, it’s always a roller coaster ride of emotions: Patience. Fear. Anxiety. Elation. Pride.

“Patience to teach them, fear of them failing, anxiety when they’re doing their thing solo, elation when you realize they’ve grasped what they’ve been taught, and pride when they succeed and get their license.”



