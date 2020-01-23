Gyroplane damaged by pilot error

According to the pilot of the experimental amateur-built gyroplane, during the takeoff roll on Runway 34 at the airport in Van Nuys, California, in gusting wind conditions, he did not allow the rotor rpm to adequately increase.

He advanced the throttle and the nose pitched up. The gyroplane exited the left side of the runway and the rotor blades struck the propeller.

The gyroplane sustained substantial damage to the vertical stabilizer.

The METAR at the airport reported that about the time of the accident, the wind was from 350° at 17 kts gusting to 22 kts.

The pilot reported this accident could have been prevented if he had confirmed the proper rotor rpm.

He added there were no preaccident mechanical malfunctions or failures with the gyroplane that would have precluded normal operation.

Probable cause: The pilot’s decision to takeoff in gusting wind conditions with insufficient rotor rpm.

NTSB Identification: GAA18CA114

This January 2018 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.