Help Wanted: Tri-Motor volunteer A&Ps

The Experimental Aircraft Association is looking for a “few friendly and motivated volunteer A&Ps with a passion for history” to help support the association’s Ford Tri-Motor air tours.

“We operate these classic airplanes, among the first airliners in history, to share the romance and excitement of the Golden Age of air travel at tour stops all around the country, and we need your help,” EAA officials said.

EAA’s TriMotor (Photo by Albert Dyer)

“While these airplanes are meticulously maintained at our home base in Oshkosh, issues do crop up in the field, and we need volunteers to fly with the airplanes and help with everything from keeping them clean to repairing an instrument or swapping a cylinder,” officials continued.

According to EAA officials, they are planning on building a team of volunteers, so the time commitment would be limited to two-week periods, “although candidates with open schedules would be welcome to spend more time on the tours,” officials said.

“For those who are interested, opportunities exist for some right-seat flying time on nonrevenue flights between tour stops, though a pilot certificate is not required,” officials add.

The ideal candidate is well-organized, good with people, and has a strong work ethic and a deep appreciation for EAA’s mission, EAA officials note.

While an FAA Airframe and Powerplant certificate is required, radial engine experience is a plus, but not mandatory. EAA will provide all training necessary for the volunteers A&Ps. Applicants will be expected to pass a background check and a drug screening.

While these are volunteer positions, EAA covers the costs of all travel, hotels, and meals.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to travel back in time and see the country the way it was back in the ’20s and ’30s, all while helping support EAA’s mission of keeping aviation history alive,” association officials conclude.

For more information, or to apply, contact John Hopkins, EAA’s manager of aircraft maintenance, at jhopkins@eaa.org or 920-426-4875.