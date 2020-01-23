Picture of the Day: Sunset reflections

Joyce Woods sent in this photo, with a note: “Enchanting sunset graces the ramp at Reserve, New Mexico, reflecting off the Bearhawk wing. Pilots arrived for a fun Gila Regional Fly-In weekend, with camping and fly-outs to Gila National Forest airstrips.”

