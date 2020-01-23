Seaplane-A-Palooza 2020 plans revving up

By Ted Luebbers

Planning is well under way in Tavares, Florida — known as America’s Seaplane City — for 2020 Seaplane-A-Palooza at its seaplane base on Lake Dora (FA1) March 28-29.

The seaplane fly-in is traditionally held the weekend before SUN ‘n FUN, which takes place in Lakeland, Florida, March 31 through April 5, 2020. Lakeland is less than an hour’s flight away from Tavares.

Kendall Clutts, the new Tavares seaplane base manager hopes to see you at Seaplane-A-Palooza.

Kendall Clutts, the new seaplane base manager, says this year’s event should be bigger, better, and safer than ever. He adds he’s looking forward to this year’s event as it’s his first one as manager of the seaplane base. Kendall is a 2016 graduate of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach and a resident of Tavares.

Many of the favorite activities from years past will return, including Jones Brothers Seaplane Bingo, an airplane beauty contest, a fish boil, vendor displays, flying contests, and the watermelon bomb drop.

On Sunday morning EAA Chapter 534 from Leesburg, Florida, will provide a pilot’s breakfast as they have in the past.

Two seaplane ramps will be available and many more permanent and temporary tie downs will be added.

If you wish to beach your aircraft, there will be more shore line to do that as the old dock piles are being removed, Kendall notes.

A shuttle service will be run from Leesburg International Airport (KLEE ) for those who want to attend but do not have a seaplane. KLEE also has a seaplane ramp.

Aviation fuel — both 100LL and 90 octane — will be available.

When approaching the Tavares Seaplane base the CTAF frequency is 122.975 MHZ. You can use the Leesburg International Airport ASOS four miles away, at 134.325 MHZ.