Become a Garmin GTN master with Sporty’s new course

Sporty’s has partnered with Garmin to unveil a new training course for the GTN 650, GTN 750, and GTN Xi series touchscreen navigators.

The GTN Essentials eLearning course brings the Pilot’s Guide to life by incorporating a combination of scenario-based training videos, animations, tips and tricks, according to Sporty’s officials.

“The course takes you logically through the features of the GTN system and provides demonstrations of some commonly-used techniques,” officials continued. “Typical high-altitude, medium altitude, and helicopter scenarios are used to demonstrate how to successfully use the GTN system in flight.”

The course is divided into 8 lessons with “bite-sized” videos that enable the user to tailor their studying and maximize the use of their time. Users can pause and seamlessly resume a lesson, re-take the entire course or specific lessons as often as they want.

When used in combination with the free Garmin GTN PC or iPad trainer apps, additional scripted scenarios and detailed guidance provide opportunities for practice and familiarity, Sporty’s officials note.

The GTN Essentials eLearning course is priced at $125.