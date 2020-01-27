New president for Hartzell Propeller

PIQUA, Ohio — Hartzell Propeller has promoted JJ Frigge to president, effective immediately.

He assumes the role previously held by Joe Brown, who will become company chairman, partnering with Frigge on the longer term elements of running the family owned business.

“Over the past several years, JJ has progressed to positions of ever greater responsibilities. Last year, he was promoted to EVP and General Manager where he provided strong leadership to the business and delivered excellent results,” Brown said. “As President, JJ will be responsible for all operating elements of the business, including development and execution of Hartzell Propeller’s strategy while also assuming a more prominent role in the aviation community.”

Frigge joined Hartzell in 2011 as the company’s controller. Since then he has steadily assumed more responsibilities in leading the company. In 2013, he took responsibility for the day-to-day business team at Hartzell Propeller, in addition to marketing and brand building efforts.

Prior to Hartzell Propeller, he spent 10 years as a finance manager at Proctor & Gamble. Frigge is a 2001 cum laude graduate of Notre Dame with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Finance and Economics.

Frigge is on the Communications Committee of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association and on the board of directors and past president of the United Way of Miami County. He is also past president of the Miami County Humane Society.

Hartzell Propeller and its sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies.