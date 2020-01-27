Video: Unboxing a Van’s RV-12 tail kit

Ever thought about building your own airplane? Ever wonder what the kit looks like when it arrives at your house?
A new video from VansAircraftBuilders.com shows the unboxing of a Van’s Aircraft RV-12iS tail kit. Check it out below:
Because flying is cool
